Zacks: Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report sales of $89.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.79 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $71.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $321.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.42 million to $329.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $353.74 million, with estimates ranging from $317.42 million to $379.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

RE/MAX stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,172,000 after acquiring an additional 81,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,076,000 after buying an additional 83,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 580,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,860 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

