Zacks: Analysts Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

RBA opened at $62.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 213,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 21.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

