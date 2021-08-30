Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post sales of $41.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.61 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.59 million to $163.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $164.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $166.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

