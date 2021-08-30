Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

DCT stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.42. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

