Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Post $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

DCT stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.42. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.