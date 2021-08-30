Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.65). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of FATE opened at $72.64 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

