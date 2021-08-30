Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.79. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBNC. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 84,611.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,769,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

