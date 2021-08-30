Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report $118.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $118.60 million. LivePerson posted sales of $94.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $468.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.74 million to $471.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $587.71 million, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $598.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivePerson.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

