Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,883. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

