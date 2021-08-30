Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.25. NetApp reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 751.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $310,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,372. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

