Zacks: Brokerages Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report sales of $485.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.20 million and the highest is $490.70 million. Express reported sales of $322.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%.

EXPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,344 shares of company stock valued at $720,627. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

EXPR opened at $6.45 on Monday. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

