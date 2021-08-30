Zacks: Brokerages Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 205,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $1.04 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

