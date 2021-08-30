Zacks: Brokerages Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 205,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $1.04 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.