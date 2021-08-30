Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.87. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.89. 96,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 45.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 184,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

