Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 224,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK opened at $13.39 on Monday. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

