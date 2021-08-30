Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will report $150.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.60 million and the lowest is $146.93 million. Viad reported sales of $63.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $326.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $331.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.80 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. Viad has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $895.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

