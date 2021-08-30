Zacks: Brokerages Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. VSE posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

VSE stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. VSE has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $632.15 million, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VSE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VSE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VSE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

