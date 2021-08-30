Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post sales of $47.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.90 million and the highest is $54.15 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $213.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $242.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $210.60 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $223.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $24.93 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

