Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report $11.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $18.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $41.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $228.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $32.88 on Monday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 21.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,380,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

