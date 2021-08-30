Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 446,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the July 29th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,467.0 days.

Zalando stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55. Zalando has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $120.64.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

