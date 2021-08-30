ZClassic Price Down 4.8% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $1,082.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00308785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00159928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00170448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

