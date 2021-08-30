ZCore (ZCR) Achieves Market Cap of $142,036.89

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $142,036.89 and approximately $514.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,652,467 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

