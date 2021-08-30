Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.85

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

The stock has a market cap of $997.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.10.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

