Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00308785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00159928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00170448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002153 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

