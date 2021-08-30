Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in August

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the July 29th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDAF opened at $0.03 on Monday. Zelira Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions. It focuses on human clinical trial program and pre-clinical research program. The company was founded by Harry Karelis, Mara Gordon, Jason Peterson, and Stewart Washer on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

