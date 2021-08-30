ZENZO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,352.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $3,352.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

