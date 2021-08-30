ZEON (ZEON) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. ZEON has a total market cap of $80.00 million and approximately $364,307.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

