Zero Utility Token Price Hits $720.90 on Top Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $720.90 or 0.01477794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $698,380.26 and approximately $8,642.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars.

