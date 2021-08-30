Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Shares Down 4.9%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s share price fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.25. 3,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 352,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZVIA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

