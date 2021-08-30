Zevia PBC (ZVIA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA):

8/16/2021 – Zevia PBC is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Zevia PBC is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Zevia PBC is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Zevia PBC is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Zevia PBC is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Zevia PBC is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ZVIA stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 474,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,523. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $16.15.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

