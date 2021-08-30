ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $48.99 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

