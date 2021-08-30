Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Up 40.4% in August

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the July 29th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ZBH stock opened at $150.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

