Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION opened at $58.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.