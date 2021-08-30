Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of ZION opened at $57.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

