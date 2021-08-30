Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist Securities

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.87. 40,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,580. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

