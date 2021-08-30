Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post sales of $64.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.22 million. ZIX reported sales of $54.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $253.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZIXI shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $437.11 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. ZIX has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 284.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.