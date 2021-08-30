Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Down 4.8%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 201,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,492,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $445,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,063 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

