Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Trading Up 6.2%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 20,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Zoned Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc is real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

