Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $431.41.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM traded down $26.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.39. 361,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,539. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.