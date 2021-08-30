Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.020 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $431.41.

ZM stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.50. 7,572,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,314. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

