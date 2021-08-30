Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

ZM traded down $26.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.39. 361,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 108.13, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.73. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $431.41.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

