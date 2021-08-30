Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $554,620.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,380. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.73 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $279.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 604,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

