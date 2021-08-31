-$0.06 EPS Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

BLFS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.36. 494,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 972.83, a P/E/G ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $698,846.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $738,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,648,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

