$0.11 EPS Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 291,724 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after buying an additional 202,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 107,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.