$0.19 EPS Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CORT opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

