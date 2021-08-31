-$0.20 EPS Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WKHS. TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,667,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 9,208,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,140,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

