-$0.20 EPS Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WKHS. TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,667,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 9,208,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,140,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.