-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.27). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $1,686,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,443,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $75.76. 50,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.10.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

