$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

CARE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Carter Bankshares stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 287.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 276,584 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

