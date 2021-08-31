-$0.29 EPS Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.21). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $62,298.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.