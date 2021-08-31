$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.39. 4,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,947. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion and a PE ratio of 35.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

