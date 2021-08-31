$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after buying an additional 657,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trustmark by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after acquiring an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,601,000 after buying an additional 217,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,401,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.