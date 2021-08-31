$0.62 EPS Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. Semtech posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.